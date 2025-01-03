Meeting public expectations top priority for Haryana Govt: CM

Gurugram: Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that meeting public expectations in a developed Haryana remains a top priority for his government, as he assured that the state government is invariably open to constructive suggestions for ensuring an effective implementation of its policies and priorities. Chief minister Saini said the meetings are part of Haryana government’s comprehensive preparations for the state budget, that is to be presented in February. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Saini was speaking during the second session of a pre-budget consultation meeting for 2025-26, convened in Gurugram with representatives from various district branches of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday evening.

He said the meetings are part of Haryana government’s comprehensive preparations for the state budget, that is to be presented in February.

“Through these discussions, inputs from different sectors are gathered and integrated into the budget to formulate effective policies. This approach aids in making necessary amendments and improvements to our initiatives,” the chief minister said.

He also invited suggestions to improve tax services and generate revenue ensuring that the government policies align with the public welfare, particularly people from financially weaker sections.

“This is a government for the people, committed to the goal of Antyodaya Utthan (uplifting the last person). The policies and their implementation, shaped by your suggestions, will continue to lay the foundation for the state’s economic growth,” Saini said, assuring that valuable inputs from the meeting would be considered in the upcoming budget.

Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the chief minister, said a total of 407 key suggestions received during pre-budget consultation meetings have been incorporated into state budgets in the last five years. “These recommendations have paved the way for economic growth across various sectors in Haryana,” he added. added.