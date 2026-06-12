Minister directs GMDA to fast-track urban development works in Gurugram

To accelerate the pace of urban development in Gurugram, Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh chaired a high-level review meeting of infrastructure projects at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office on Thursday. Singh directed the GMDA and other civic agencies to complete projects within the stipulated timelines and ensure better coordination among departments.

During the meeting, Singh directed the GMDA and other civic agencies to complete projects within the stipulated timelines and ensure better coordination among departments.

GMDA officials presented details of infrastructure-related development works, noting that projects worth approximately ₹1,144 crore are currently under implementation. Additionally, projects worth ₹1,453 crore are in the tendering stage, while development works valued at around ₹1,883 crore are at various stages of planning and approval.

Officials said the completion of these projects would significantly strengthen the city’s infrastructure.

While reviewing elevated road and corridor projects, officials informed the minister that work is underway on five major elevated road projects aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city. The process of appointing consultants is underway for proposed elevated road projects connecting Rajiv Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, Mahavir Chowk to IFFCO Chowk, and Atul Kataria Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway.

Meanwhile, the tendering process is underway for the first package of the SPR elevated corridor (NH-48 to Vatika Chowk), while the consultant appointment process is in progress for the second package (Vatika Chowk to Faridabad Road).

During the review of drinking water projects, GMDA officials said Gurugram’s total drinking water demand in 2026 is estimated at around 770 MLD, while the combined production capacity of the authority’s two water treatment plants stands at 670 MLD. The remaining requirement of about 100 MLD is being met through tubewells operated by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and private developers.

Officials added that the city’s drinking water demand is projected to rise to around 1,170 MLD by 2031, and a phased plan has been prepared to augment water supply capacity to meet future demand.

Reviewing ongoing development works, officials said 7.5-metre-wide service roads are being constructed on both sides of the Dwarka Expressway at a cost of ₹99.50 crore. Around 70% of the 27.2-km-long project has been completed and the work is targeted for completion by September 2026.

“The government’s priority is to provide better basic amenities to the public by accelerating development works related to roads, drainage, drinking water and other civic facilities. These projects should be completed within the stipulated timelines,” Singh said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Senior officials from various departments attended the meeting, including DS Dhesi, principal adviser, Urban Development Department; PC Meena, chief executive officer of the GMDA; Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram; and Pradeep Singh, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar.