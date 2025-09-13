Minister inspects key flood-prone sites in Gurugram sites, orders permanent solutions before next monsoon

Haryana’s industries and commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday carried out a detailed inspection of several flood-prone sites in Gurugram, directing departments to ensure permanent drainage solutions before the next monsoon season, said officials. During the inspection. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Singh, who was accompanied by senior officials from multiple agencies, stressed that waterlogging has become one of the city’s most persistent problems, disrupting traffic, damaging infrastructure, and putting lives at risk year after year.

At Rajiv Chowk, one of Gurugram’s busiest intersections and a chronic waterlogging hotspot, Singh directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to complete cleaning, repair, and lighting arrangements at the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) underpass by September 24. He said the underpass must be made safe and usable for pedestrians at all times, and also instructed that escalators be cleaned and repaired. Warning officials of accountability, Singh said he would revisit the site on September 24 to personally review progress.

The minister also directed district town planner RS Bhatt to remove encroachments around Rajiv Chowk and make local police station in-charges accountable for preventing their return. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials briefed him that tenders worth around ₹5.5 crore had already been awarded for construction of a major drain along the Rajiv Chowk–Medanta stretch, targeted for completion before the onset of the next monsoon, said officials.

Moving to the Subhash Chowk–Hero Honda Chowk corridor, Singh inspected the Badshahpur drain near DPG College, where overflow during rains often inundates nearby roads. GMDA officials informed him that drain construction work along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is in progress, and once completed, it will improve stormwater discharge. At Hero Honda Chowk, officials said that NHAI is building a large drain up to Umang Bharadwaj Chowk, but Singh emphasised that new infrastructure alone is not enough and regular desilting must also be strictly enforced.

At Baharampur Road, municipal officials said an estimate has been prepared for a new drain, which will be completed before the next monsoon. Inspecting Narsinghpur, Singh instructed NHAI officials to clear blocked culverts immediately, noting that past delays in such basic maintenance had worsened flooding in the locality during heavy rainfall.

The minister underlined that Gurugram cannot afford another monsoon season marked by flooded underpasses, submerged roads, and stranded commuters. “Providing permanent relief from waterlogging during monsoons is a top priority for the government. Departments must coordinate, stick to clear deadlines, and deliver on schedule. Gurugram must be fully prepared before the rains return next year,” Singh said.