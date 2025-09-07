Minister provides 4 lakh aid to family of 11-year-old who died in Yamuna floods Faridabad

Haryana minister of state Rajesh Nagar on Saturday met the family of 11-year-old Krishna Kumar, who drowned in Yamuna floodwaters on Thursday, and provided ₹4 lakh as government assistance to the family. Krishna was playing with three friends when he drowned, his body was later recovered in another village downstream. Houses inundated near banks of overflowing Yamuna river in Faridabad on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“This is an irreparable loss for the family. The government stands with them in this moment of grief and will continue to provide assistance,” Nagar said while visiting the child’s home in Faridabad to extend condolences.

With Krishna’s death, the toll from the Yamuna floods in Faridabad has risen to three, after two missing persons reported by their families were also found dead in the swollen river on Friday night, according to police and local administration records.

The Palla police station had earlier circulated a missing persons notice regarding two men, Sagar Singh, 26, and Bunty (goes by single name), 25, both residents of Faridabad, who had gone missing on September 2. The family had appealed to the public for help in tracing them. Their bodies were later recovered, confirming fears of additional casualties.

After meeting Krishna’s family, Nagar toured several flood-affected villages and colonies in his constituency. He said that farmers have suffered widespread crop losses due to submerged fields. “The government has set up a portal to ensure timely compensation for losses. No affected family will be left without support,” he said.

Vikram Yadav , deputy commissioner Faridabad said that the Yamuna’s water level is expected to recede soon, bringing relief. “We have directed officials to guarantee uninterrupted supply of ration and essentials to affected households and promised swift redress of any complaints,” he said.

On the demand made by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to extend compensation beyond farmers to shopkeepers and homeowners whose properties were damaged, Nagar said the government was actively considering the proposal.

Meanwhile, in Basantpur and nearby villages, the district administration has intensified health services to prevent outbreaks of waterborne and viral diseases. Deputy commissioner Vikram Singh and chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Jayan Ahuja urged residents to cooperate with medical teams conducting door-to-door surveys.

Teams comprising doctors, pharmacists, nurses, accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, and volunteers are screening residents for fever, diarrhoea, skin infections, and viral illnesses. Special focus is on pregnant women, children, and the elderly. Suspected cases are being immediately referred to hospitals, said officials, adding that deputy CMO Dr Ram Bhagat and Dr Rajesh Shyokand are monitoring the field situation in real time. Additional medicines and resources are being deployed to tackle rising health concerns.

Officials have urged residents to avoid rumours, prioritise health, and provide accurate information to survey teams. Relief and medical operations will continue until floodwaters subside and normalcy is restored.