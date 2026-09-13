Minister Rao Narbir Singh reviews ₹366 cr projects, directs MCG to expedite
Projects across wards 1 to 18 cover roads, sewerage, drainage, water supply and other civic infrastructure, officials said at the review meeting.
Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday directed Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to expedite ongoing development projects and ensure their timely and quality completion.
At a review meeting at the Public Works Department Rest House, officials informed Singh that projects worth ₹366.40 crore were under way across wards 1 to 18. The works cover roads, sewerage, drainage, water supply and other civic infrastructure.
Singh stressed road levelling and stormwater drainage to prevent monsoon waterlogging, directing officials to align road levels with surrounding areas and existing drainage systems. He also asked them to keep sewer manhole covers level with road surfaces and prevent repeated digging of newly constructed roads for pending utility works.
In Ward 9, a ₹4.22-crore RCC stormwater drain project from Euro School to the GMDA bus stand and from Basai Road to Alpine School and Krishna Nagar is due for completion by December 16, 2026. Another ₹1.69-crore project to clean and desilt the drain from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Gadoli culvert and convert a pipe drain into a box drain is due by November 30, 2026.
In Ward 16, ₹1.80 crore is being spent on connecting drains in Uppal Southend to the master drain, installing motors in low-lying areas and constructing an RCC box drain from Vega School to the GMDA master drain. Projects in Sector 9 and Sector 9A cost ₹7.41 crore and ₹5.16 crore, respectively, and are due by November 10.
A ₹1.83-crore model road, footpath and drainage project from Baani Square Market to the ward councillor’s office in South City-2 is due by September 25.
In rural areas, Dhankot’s expanded area is getting sewerage infrastructure costing over ₹8 crore, while a 2-MLD sewage treatment plant is being built in Begampur Khatola for ₹6.94 crore, with trials targeted by December 31.
Singh ordered removal of encroachments before work on Dhankot main road and action to shift ready-mix concrete plants outside municipal limits.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and other senior officials attended.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.