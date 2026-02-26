Minor among four detained for forged admit cards in Nuh

Two impersonators, including a minor, along with an actual candidate and a common service centre owner were detained in Nuh for allegedly writing the English paper in place of registered candidates by using forged admit cards in the Class 12 Haryana Board of School Education exams that began on Wednesday, police said. Incident surfaced during checks at a government school in Salaheri. Probe on to see if forged admit cards were made for more candidates. (File photo)

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Shahbaz and Mohammad Sameer of Adbar and Mohammad Junaid of the Sadar area of Nuh. The apprehended minor is originally from Uttawad in Pawal.

Investigators said the incident came to light during a check at the Government Senior Secondary School, Salaheri.

Amit Kumar, centre superintendent, said the minor was writing the examination in place of a candidate who hailed from Lakhnaka village. “Shahbaz was caught writing the paper in place of a candidate named Sameer,” he alleged in the police complaint.

Minor errors in the scan code and the forged signature of the principal on their admit cards blew their cover.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said during the interrogation of the fake candidates that CSC owner Junaid had allegedly helped them obtain forged admit cards by tampering with the photographs, code, and signature.

“We are trying to ascertain if Junaid helped forge admit cards for other candidates too,” he said.

An FIR was registered under sections 319 (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will), 336(3) (forgery for purpose of cheating), 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Nuh police station.