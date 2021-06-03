More urban clusters to be included in sero survey

The health department on Thursday said that the third serological survey will include samples from eight urban clusters and 12 rural clusters as in the last two rounds, most of the samples were taken from rural clusters and only four urban clusters were included.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said that 60% of the samples will be collected from urban areas while 40% of the samples would be from rural areas. “The sample size would remain the same and new urban clusters such as Tigra and Chanderloke have been included, as there was a high incidence of Covid-19 infections (in these areas),” he said.

The sero survey will be conducted across the state and 400 samples would be collected from each district of the state, he said.

On Thursday, the health department, in collaboration with the district legal services authority, organised a vaccination camp for jail inmates, in which 126 inmates were vaccinated, Yadav said.

Chief judicial magistrate Lalita Patwardhan said that this was the seventh vaccination camp held in the Bhondsi jail for inmates. She said that jail inmates were vaccinated after they filled the consent forms as per the recommendations of a high-powered committee. She also informed that 245 inmates above the age of 45 were vaccinated in the previous drives.

Yadav said that they had deputed a team from the health department for the vaccination and gave the first dose of vaccine to 126 inmates. “We have also asked RWAs in the city to submit details of patients with special needs so that vaccinations can be held locally. Patients who have special needs or those who are more susceptible to this infection are our priority. We have earlier carried out such camps and the response was very good,” said Yadav.