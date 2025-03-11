Motorcyclist dies after ramming truck parked on wrong side of road in Gurugram

A 24-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after crashing into a stationary truck parked on the wrong side of the road near Mandi border in Gwal Pahadi, Gurugram, police said on Monday. Police said the accident took place at 1pm on Sunday. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Pawan Prajapati, who worked in a liquor shop in Gwal Pahadi. He was from Bhitarwar in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and lived in a rented house in Mandi. Police said the accident took place at 1pm on Sunday.

“The deceased failed to understand that the truck was not moving and was stationary due to which he rammed it. His motorcycle was completely wrecked and was trapped beneath the truck. The impact was such that he was killed instantly,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Locals alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and took the body to a civil hospital.

“The truck, which had a Gurugram registration number, was impounded from the spot along with the motorcycle. The truck driver probably fled the spot after the accident. We will serve a notice to the owner to provide the driver’s details to arrest him,” he added.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s younger brother, Kapil Prajapati, a first information report was registered against the unidentified truck driver at DLF Phase 1 police station on Sunday night under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 324(4)(mischief causing damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Man killed by speeding vehicle while crossing road

An autorickshaw driver was killed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near NSG campus in Manesar at 7.10pm on Sunday after a speeding vehicle hit him when he was trying to cross the road on foot to reach his parked vehicle.

The victim was identified as Manoj Singh, 48. Locals alerted the police control room after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar. But doctors referred him to another centre and he died while en route in an ambulance.

Police said that the vehicle that hit Singh was yet to be traced. Based on a complaint from the vicitm’s brother-in-law Ramesh Kumar Singh, a first information report was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver at Manesar police station on Monday.