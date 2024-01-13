Movement on Gurugram Metro, RRTS soon: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that to accelerate the development of Metro rail projects, the state government will soon form the Haryana Metro Rail Corporation (HMRC ) on the lines of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and a proposal for the same is under the Centre’s consideration. HT Image

Kaushal, who was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural function of a new office for Haryana Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) in Gurugram, added that with the Delhi government releasing funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, work on it is expected to commence on the ground shortly.

“We have sent a proposal for the formation of HMRC, for which a secretary-level central government officer will be appointed as the corporation chairman, while a state government officer will serve as the managing director. We are expecting the approval soon,” he said.

The Gurugram Metro project will be an extension of DMRC’s Yellow Line network to Old Gurugram and up to the Cyber Hub in a loop of 28 km. A separate line will connect Palam Vihar with Dwarka Sector 21, as per the plan. The RRTS project will comprise a rapid rail connecting Delhi with Shajapur in Rajasthan, passing through Gurugram along the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Both the projects have been approved by the state government.

Kaushal, while speaking at the annual function of the Haryana Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) and Haryana Rail Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC), said that the construction work of the Kurukshetra elevated track, undertaken by HRIDC at a cost of ₹350 crore, is in its final stages and is expected to be completed by March this year. Kaushal added that land acquisition for laying 126 km HORC has been completed and the government has awarded a compensation of ₹1,100 crore.

Rajesh Agrawal, HRIDC managing director, said that the track between Maruti plant at Manesar will be connected with the railway network at Patli by this year and will also become functional. He added that HRIDC is providing consultancy services to connect Hisar airport to Delhi airport, Sirsa to Chandigarh via Uklana-Narwana, Karnal to Yamunanagar, and Gurugram to Farrukh Nagar to Jhajjar.

On this occasion, Kaushal also launched the new logo of HRIDC and a portal named Speed.