Mumbai techie killed as car gets crushed between two trucks in Gurugram

A 24-year-old engineer from Mumbai was killed late on Monday night after his car was crushed between two trucks near Hero Honda Chowk, police said on Tuesday. The mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Prahlad Shankar Verma, lived in a residential society in Sector 90 and worked for an American software firm with its office on Badshahpur-Sohna Road in Sector 48. Police said Verma was driving his Wagon-R towards home when the accident took place in front of the Hero MotoCorp factory in Sector 33 between 11.30pm and 11.45pm. The deceased was originally from Back Bay Reclamation in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a truck was moving ahead of Verma’s vehicle, while a dumper loaded with soil was at least 100–150 metres behind. “The truck in front suddenly applied brakes, forcing Verma to slow down. However, the speeding dumper trailing the Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R failed to stop and rammed the car, crushing it between both the heavy vehicles. Verma was killed instantly at the spot,” he said.

Kumar said the impact was so severe that it took more than one and half hours to cut through the mangled remains of the car to extricate the mutilated body. “The drivers of the dumper and the truck had fled the spot, abandoning the vehicles. They will be traced and arrested soon. All vehicles were seized and taken to the Gurugram Sadar police station,” he added.

Police said commuters informed the control room immediately after the crash, and emergency response vehicles reached the spot, but rescuers were delayed by the wreckage’s condition.

On the complaint of Verma’s father, police registered an FIR against the unidentified dumper and truck drivers under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gurugram Sadar police station on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.