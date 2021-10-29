Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Municipal Corporation of Gurugram starts road repair works
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram starts road repair works

The civic body on Friday commenced road repair works in sectors 4 and 10 ahead of the November 15 deadline that has been set by the municipal commissioner to fix roads across the city, officials said
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Friday commenced road repair works in sectors 4 and 10. (Sourced)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 11:47 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday commenced road repair works in sectors 4 and 10 ahead of the November 15 deadline that has been set by the municipal commissioner to fix roads across the city, officials said.

“In compliance with the instructions of the municipal commissioner, officials have started repairing roads, and lifting garbage and construction and demolition waste across the city. On Tuesday, the municipal commissioner assigned responsibility to various officers for these works and gave instructions to complete the same by November 15,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG.

Municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja issued the directions during a meeting concerning the beautification of the city, the officials said. Last month, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued a similar directive to agencies concerned in Gurugram to fix all roads damaged by rain by November 30.

According to the civic officials, road repairs were carried out on internal roads of Sector 4 in municipal ward number 15, and Sector 10 of municipal ward number 23 by the MCG’s engineering wing on Friday. Different departments have been roped in for the work, they said.

The MCG’s engineering wing also fixed footpaths, medians, pavement tracks, and tiles in parks falling under municipal wards 15 and 23. The officials said stretches falling under ward 14 area will be covered next.

Apart from the MCG, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has also set November 15 as the deadline for its workers to fix all roads falling under its jurisdiction.

