Municipal Employees’ Union submit 37-point charter of demands to Gurugram commissioner

The municipal employees’ Union held a meeting with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Tuesday to submit a comprehensive 37-point charter of demands concerning various employee-related issues, said officials, adding that the meeting took place at the corporation office, where union representatives presented their concerns and urged the administration to take immediate action. Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya assured the union that the corporation is committed to resolving employee grievances on priority.

During the meeting, the union officials raised several long-standing issues affecting sanitation workers, sewer men, and other municipal staff. They emphasised the need for reforms in working conditions and improved welfare provisions for all categories of staff.

Officials said, among the prominent demands were changes in duty hours for sanitation and sewer workers, issuance of ESI and duty ID cards, reinstatement of employees previously removed from the rolls, and salary hikes in line with government notifications.

The union also demanded for maternity leave for female employees, improved sanitation facilities at attendance points, and the withdrawal of disciplinary actions and court cases filed during earlier protests and strikes. They highlighted financial concerns including pending EPF contributions, arrears for employees absorbed in 2018, and allowances for supervisors and drivers.

Further demands included the distribution of safety gear for sewer workers, regularisation of panchayat employees and the repair of damaged infrastructure such as boosting stations and tube wells.

Dahiya said that the administration would review each demand seriously and take necessary steps to address them within a reasonable timeframe. He added that employees form the backbone of the municipal system and their welfare directly impacts the quality of civic services delivered to the public.

During the meeting, additional municipal commissioners Ankita Chaudhary and Ravindra Yadav; joint Commissioner Dr Preetpal Singh; chief accounts officer Vijay Kumar Singla; executive engineer Pradeep Kumar, along with several representatives of the employees’ union were present.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing willingness to continue discussions and work jointly towards resolving employee issues in a time-bound manner.