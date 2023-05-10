Cabbie’s death: Gurugram civic officials booked for leaving manhole open

Unidentified officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were booked for alleged negligence leading to the death of a man, after he fell through an open manhole near Vatika Chowk in Sector 69, police said on Tuesday. A view of the spot where a man was allegedly found dead inside a sewer manhole at Gurugram-Sohna road near Vatika Chowk, in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

According to police, the body was spotted by some shop owners and their staff in the sewer after they started looking for the source of a foul smell permeating the area on April 20.

A laptop, mobile phone, a power bank and seven empty pouches of liquor were recovered from a backpack in the sewer which was found alongside the body.

Investigators said the body was later identified to be that of Dinesh Kumar, who lived in a rented accommodation in Sector 57 with his family and operated a cab. He went missing on the night of April 14 and his family members got a missing complaint registered at Sector 56 police station on April 18.

Police said that the deceased’s family reached the mortuary on April 21 and established the body’s identity from the clothes and other belongings.

They said the deceased’s brother Mukesh Kumar submitted a written complaint at Badshahpur police station on May 8 alleging that it was due to the negligence of the MCG officials that his brother fell through the open manhole and died.

On his complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified officials of MCG under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday night, said police.

Mukesh alleged that his brother died due to the negligence of MCG officials as it was they who had left the manhole open. “Had the cover been in place, my brother would not have died. Action must be taken against the erring MCG officials,” he said in the FIR.

Mukesh had also alleged in the FIR that last time it was on April 14 when his brother informed over the phone that he was returning home. “After that his phone got switched off and he became traceless,” he added.

Inspector Madan Lal, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said forensic reports, including that of the viscera and diatom, were awaited to ascertain exact cause of death. “Investigation is on. We will seek information from MCG too on this,” he said.

Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner, MCG, said they will provide all necessary help to the police in the investigation. “We were also looking into the matter to ensure that no such incident takes place again.”