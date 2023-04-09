Man nabbed in murder case after 11 years in Faridabad

Gurugram: After dodging police for 11 years, a man accused of murder was arrested in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh on Friday, police said. Police recovered forged identity cards, fake documents, and ₹ 5.5 lakh from his possession.

The 42-year-old, Ashok Kumar, had been declared a proclaimed offender by the Faridabad court in November 2012 after he allegedly opened fire at police during a raid for his arrest in Pataudi.

According to police, Kumar was accused of murdering sarpanch Bijendra alias Goli of a village in Faridabad in July 2012. Goli had come to Chawla Colony Keshar Nursing Home to see a doctor when at least 10 assailants fired at him, the sarpanch died on the spot.

According to police the accused had used a country-made pistol for carrying out the crime before fleeing on a two-wheeler. Although his associates were arrested, Kumar managed to evade arrest for 11 years before his luck finally ran out on Friday, police said.

Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said that a team from the Sector-65 crime unit arrested the accused and his accomplice after a tip-off regarding Kumar’s presence. “A car with UP registration was intercepted while checking vehicles at a barricade on Malerna road near Madhu Vatika. The suspect was spotted talking to someone near Dhruv Vatika and was heading towards Sahupura village,” he said adding that the police searched their car and found forged documents, including two Aadhaar cards and two driving licenses.

“Accused and his accomplice confessed and revealed their real names as Ashok Kumar and Karmbir of village Banchari Palwal. A case of cheating has been registered against the accused at Adarsh Nagar police station for possessing fake documents”, Malhotra said.

Kumar has also been accused in three cases of robbery and snatching and had been declared a proclaimed offender in them too, police said.

