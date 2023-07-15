A 30-year-old woman’s body was found inside a locked apartment in Palam Vihar’s Sector 22 on Thursday, Gurugram police said on Friday. 30-year-old woman’s body found in locked Palam Vihar apartment

Police said the woman hailed from Hisar and had left her husband and children to start living with another person. As per police, her live-in partner is presently traceless. She was living in the rented apartment since February this year, police added.

Investigators said the house owner who lives in the same area, had alerted police as he suspected some foul play. They said the apartment was locked from outside since Thursday morning.

As per police, the lock was broken to gain entry into the apartment after which the woman’s body was found lying on the floor with a noose hanging from a ceiling fan.

Investigators said the house owner told them that the woman and her live-in partner had a quarrel on Wednesday night.

A senior police officer said that it was not yet clear whether the woman died of strangulation. “There were no visible injury marks on the body, but her tongue was protruding out of her mouth. Even there are no ligature marks on the neck to prima facie suspect that it was a case of hanging,” he said, adding that the man who was living with the deceased was also traceless.

The officer said police have contacted the family members of the deceased woman who are expected to reach the city by Saturday morning after which a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that only after the post-mortem, it will become clear if it is a case of murder. “We will take necessary action after the autopsy and are waiting for her family members to lodge a police complaint,” he added.