NCR traffic police ramp up fog patrols, safety checks as winter nears

As winter approaches, traffic police have intensified patrolling and road safety checks across the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure safe travel amid dropping visibility levels, officials said. Visibility had fallen below 1,000 metres during early hours last week, prompting enforcement measures such as installing reflective tapes, crash barricades, and additional deployments at major junctions and expressways. With 68 deaths on NH-48 this year, NCR police have stepped up enforcement, lane marking, and emergency deployment for commuter safety. (Sakib Ali/HT)

Officials said an advisory will soon be issued urging motorists to maintain at least a 500-metre distance between vehicles at accident-prone stretches. “Heavy and large commercial vehicles, ambulances, cars and two-wheelers will be affixed with reflective tapes. Crash tyre barricades on dividers and sideways of major city roads are already in place to prevent any untoward incident during low-visibility hours,” said Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

According to Mohan, traffic police have directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair potholes on the Dwarka and Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH-48) expressways. “A team of the Traffic Engineering Department (TEC) had identified accident-prone areas. Enforcements through checkpoints at many of these sites are being stepped up for the safety of commuters,” a senior traffic police official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said raised pavement markers (RPMs) and road signage to mark lanes, curves, and road edges are being maintained ahead of the peak fog period. “Cranes and patrol vehicles will be deployed near accident-prone areas for immediate response during dense fog,” the senior official added.

According to official data, 68 people were killed and 102 others injured in 113 accidents on NH-48 till July this year. Traffic police said commuters will be sensitised to maintain lane discipline, use indicators, avoid unnecessary horn use, and keep headlights on. “Personnel deployed on expressways will wear safety gear and reflective jackets. Vehicle movement will be guided through hand-held torches and LED-based illuminated batons during dense fog,” an official said.

Road safety teams have also begun inspections of crucial stretches to enhance enforcement and response preparedness.