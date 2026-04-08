NCR’s first LPG ATM hit by gaps in supply, awareness

Supply constraints have curtailed operations at an LPG ATM-cum-vending machine dispensing composite fibre-based cylinders at Central Park Flower Valley in Gurugram’s Sohna, with the NCR’s first such facility running below capacity since its launch in late February, officials and residents said on Monday. Only select customers can access the facility, which uses OTP-based login and leak detection before dispensing composite cylinders. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The automated unit has dispensed only four to five 15kg cylinders in the past month, locals claimed, even as daily footfall remains steady. Officials at Bharat Petroleum said supply disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia have affected availability.

The polymer-based composite cylinder weighs around 15kg and has a gas storage capacity of up to 10kg, compared to traditional iron cylinders that weigh around 31kg with a 14.2kg gas capacity. The fibre cylinder can be purchased by paying a security deposit of ₹2,500 or obtained by swapping a traditional cylinder with an additional security charge of ₹300. The refilling cost in Gurugram is approximately ₹653.

Only BPCL customers with an active subscription linked to a nearby distributor in Bhondsi can use the LPG ATM. Users are required to bring their empty cylinder to the booth and log in using an OTP sent to their registered mobile number. The system then scans the placed cylinder through in-built cameras to detect any leakages before allowing a swap. Once cleared, a filled cylinder is dispensed through the machine’s delivery window.

“The LPG ATM gained instant popularity in the residential society, with enquiries about the 10KG composite or fibreglass cylinders from across Gurugram, but the momentum was short-lived due to a supply crisis. The lack of awareness about the dispensing machine also contributed to restrained supplies,” said a senior sales officer of BPCL, requesting anonymity.

Installed as part of a pilot project in major urban centres, the unit is intended to cater to high-rise residential societies. “It is meant to serve an anticipated 1,400 residents of the society that is expected to increase to 3,000 by year-end,” the senior official added.

Officials said BPCL currently has around 900 composite gas cylinder connections across 17 distribution centres in Gurugram. Demand for online connections has increased since the ATM’s installation, with around 150–250 requests coming from Flower Valley alone.

The machine is designed to dispense up to 10 composite “explosion-proof” cylinders at a time. “The transparent cylinders weigh nearly 15 kg less than the traditional ones. It still has a similar gas-storing capacity of up to 10 kg,” the official cited above said, asking not to be named. Registered users can exchange empty cylinders for filled ones, but at present, the machine holds only two empty and one filled cylinder.

Residents said limited supply has reduced usage despite initial interest. “Even though 10 to 15 visitors come every day, most of them return empty-handed. Many people visit the machine only out of curiosity,” said Ramesh Chauhan, a worker at Central Park Flower Valley.

Ganesh, a security guard at a nearby store, said unfamiliarity with the system is also a factor. “The demand for cylinders heightened in nearby areas, but limited supplies have led to disappointment among the residents,” he said.

A gas agency official said students and migrants showed the most interest due to convenience. “Students and migrants enquired the most about machines, as it is convenient with safety features such as sirens and a scanning system to detect leakages,” the official said, requesting anonymity.