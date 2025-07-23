Search
NCRTC seeks GMDA nod to shift utilities for 35k-Cr RRTS route

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 07:47 am IST

Officials said that GMDA’s utility diversion plan, an 870-metre-long main sewer line, lies directly in the alignment.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has sought approval from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to shift water, sewage, recycled water pipelines and other utilities along the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) alignment between Ambience Mall and Rajiv Chowk. 

The site at Rajiv Chowk where an RRTS station will be built. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The proposed 102-km corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Behror (SNB) via Gurugram is estimated to cost 35,000 crore. The project, jointly funded by the Centre and the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan, is currently under active consideration by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), officials said. NCRTC submitted the detailed project report (DPR) in March 2025. Construction is expected to start by August 2026 and conclude in November 2031, they added. 

The realignment of nearly 5 kilometres of pipelines is necessary as they obstruct the proposed Namo Bharat Corridor, said NCRTC in a communique sent to GMDA last month. “NCRTC has requested approval of the diversion route plan and specifications for the utilities infringing in the proposed Namo Bharat Corridor between Cybercity and Rajiv Chowk,” the letter noted. 

Officials said that GMDA’s utility diversion plan, an 870-metre-long main sewer line, lies directly in the alignment—270 metres near the Nestle building and 600 metres between village Jharsa and Rajiv Chowk. The sewer lines are 1,400 to 1,800 mm in diameter. 

According to officials, water pipelines of 500–1,500 mm diameter spanning 2 km also cross the alignment at multiple points, including Cyber City, IFFCO Chowk and MG Road. Additionally, a 1,100-metre recycled water pipeline from Signature Tower to Jharsa Chowk and a 1,300-metre stormwater drain between Jharsa Chowk and Rajiv Chowk will be diverted. 

A senior GMDA official said estimates are being prepared. “First the utilities will be laid, and thereafter the existing pipelines will be removed,” the official said. 

