NEP 2020 implemented in all UG and PG courses of Gurugram University: V-C

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 11:16 PM IST

University officials said all colleges affiliated with it will provide UG programmes in accordance with NEP 2020 starting with the next session in 2024-25

Gurugram University vice chancellor Dinesh Kumar said on Tuesday that the university has fully implemented the National Education Policy 2020 in all undergraduate courses for the 2023-24 session. Kumar, who was speaking at a press conference at the University campus, said that the new education policy has made it easier for students to choose their subjects.

“We had ensured that postgraduate courses in the university are run in accordance with the new policy last year and a number of seminars were organised to ensure that the courses and teachers are in sync with the new education policy,” said Kumar.

University officials said that all colleges affiliated with Gurugram University will provide UG programmes in accordance with NEP 2020 starting with the next session in 2024-25.

Gurugram University was set up by the Haryana government in 2018-19, and is getting a new large campus in Sector 86 on the outskirts of the city.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
