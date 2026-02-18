New MCG road cell to review big works, speed up grievance redress in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday constituted a road development cell (RDC) to monitor road projects and ensure time-bound redressal of road-related grievances across the city. The unit will align departments and utilities, remove overlap in accountability, and push coordinated repairs, construction and traffic measures through regular meetings. (HT Archive)

As per an order issued by the civic body, the RDC will track progress, quality benchmarks, financial status, and citizen grievances. “The road development cell will function under the chairmanship of the municipal commissioner, with additional commissioner Ankita Choudhary appointed as vice-chairperson and chief engineer Vijay Dhaka as the member secretary. The cell will also comprise all executive engineers and assistant engineers of MCG, along with Dr Anita Phalswal, consultant to the corporation, ensuring close administrative and technical coordination,” MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said.

On the core responsibilities of the cell, Dahiya said, “This includes periodic review of model road projects and all road works with a project cost of ₹25 lakh and above. The cell will assess adherence to timelines, quality standards and financial progress to ensure that projects are completed within stipulated deadlines and as per approved specifications.”

The RDC will also act as a central platform for road-related grievance redressal, monitoring complaints received through multiple channels such as the CHS/GMDA portal, MCG mobile application, and the “Mhari Sadak” platform. Officials said the objective is to provide coordinated and quicker resolution of complaints, reducing the need for repeated follow-ups by residents.

To avoid delays caused by overlapping accountabilities, the cell will facilitate coordination with agencies including the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), PWD (B&R), Traffic Police and other utility departments. This is expected to streamline execution of road construction, repair works and traffic management-related interventions.

Further, the RDC will prepare periodic status reports on road projects and grievance disposal and submit consolidated reviews to the competent authority. It will also be responsible for implementing directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and monitoring road-related environmental targets.

As per the operational framework, the RDC will convene fortnightly meetings or as directed by the chairperson, and field officers will be required to provide timely data, reports and updates. Civic officials said the move is expected to bring visible improvement in road conditions and public satisfaction.