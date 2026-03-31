New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Centre and others in a matter regarding improper solid waste and sewage management in Sai Upvan, the 200-acre forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. NGT issues notice to Centre, others over environmental concerns in Ghaziabad's city forest

The green body was hearing a plea regarding incessant dumping and burning of wastes in Sai Upwan city forest area, popularly known as the city's lungs, besides choking of the stormwater drain passing through it.

The plea by former municipal corporator Rajendra Tyagi, filed by advocate Akash Vashishtha, claimed that around 70,000 trees were facing destruction in the area earmarked as a city forest in Ghaziabad's master plan.

In an order dated March 19 made available recently, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "Pointing out the issue of mis-managed solid waste disposal in Sai Upwan city, counsel for the applicant has submitted that there is illegal dumping of solid waste in the area and the burning of solid waste also takes place consequently about 70,000 trees are drying."

It also noted the mismanagement of sewage waste, saying a part of the area was submerged because of overflowing sewage during the rainy season.

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing ," the tribunal said.

The respondents in the matter are the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Uttar Pradesh government, Central Pollution Control Board, UP Pollution Control Board, district magistrate , forest department of UP, Ghaziabad Development Authority and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam .

The plea underlined that in a highly polluted city like Ghaziabad, Sai Upwan served as a medium to replenish fresh air and provide health benefits to millions of residents.

"Almost half of the Sai Upwan city forest has been destroyed over the last few years due to incessant waste dumping, incessant dumping and burning of solid wastes, massive accumulation of legacy waste and other non-forest activities; mixing up of soil with legacy waste in a vast part of the forest area, causing massive soil contamination," the plea said.

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