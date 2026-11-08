NGT seeks MCG’s plan to handle fresh waste at Bandhwari landfill
In an order dated November 5, seen by HT, the tribunal also sought a detailed account of the compost and inert material generated during waste remediation, how these by-products are used or disposed of, and the land reclaimed after processing
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to explain how it plans to manage the fresh waste expected to pile up at the Bandhwari landfill between March and July 2027, even as 1.47 million metric tonnes of waste remain to be processed there.
In an order dated November 5, seen by HT, the tribunal also sought a detailed account of the compost and inert material generated during waste remediation, how these by-products are used or disposed of, and the land reclaimed after processing.
The tribunal ordered that the Haryana urban local bodies department secretary and the MCG commissioner submit the information through affidavits at least a day before the next hearing on February 18, 2027.
The MCG’s latest status report, dated November 4, puts the total waste received at Bandhwari, including legacy and fresh garbage, at 5.83 million metric tonnes. Of this, 4.353 million metric tonnes were processed by October 31, leaving 1.47 million metric tonnes still to be dealt with. The figures include 3.04 million metric tonnes of legacy waste assessed in January 2023 and 2.78 million metric tonnes of fresh waste received between January 2023 and October 2026.
The MCG report said the agencies processed 0.75 million metric tonnes, but transportation of the processed by-products was delayed due to rain. This resulted in a shortfall of around 2.92% against the target, calculated based on the quantity of by-products transported from the site.
The civic body also told the tribunal that around 0.85 million metric tonnes would remain after completion of its ongoing agreements to process 1.4 million metric tonnes and an additional 0.28 million metric tonnes. It has sent a proposal to the Haryana government seeking administrative approval to take up the remaining waste.
The tribunal noted that the timelines for clearing the accumulated waste and bridging the gap between daily waste generation and processing capacity did not appear to be aligned. MCG has indicated July 31, 2027, as the date by which it expects to bridge the waste-management gap. The bench has now asked it to explain how it will handle the additional fresh waste generated between March and July next year.
The latest directions come after a series of hearings in which the NGT has repeatedly sought a timeline to clear Bandhwari’s waste backlog and stop fresh garbage from being dumped at the site. In July, it asked MCG to spell out how it would clear the legacy waste and bridge the gap between daily waste generation and its processing capacity.
In August, MCG told the tribunal that 1.72 million metric tonnes of waste remained at the landfill as of August 16. By then, around 3.98 million metric tonnes of the 5.70 million metric tonnes received since January 2023 had been processed. The civic body said its existing agreements covered 1.4 million metric tonnes, with approval for another 0.28 million metric tonnes. It also expected an alternative facility for fresh waste to be ready by February 2027.
MCG had earlier sought time until November or December to determine when it could clear the entire backlog, pending the state government’s approval to process the remaining waste.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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