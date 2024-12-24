NGT warns of arrests for delaying Silokhra Pond redevelopment

Last Thursday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other civic officials to complete the redevelopment of the Silokhra pond within three months, warning of penalties including arrest and detention in civil prison for non-compliance. The tribunal issued the directive on December 19 while hearing a petition by a resident of the area Navneet Rajan Wasan, who alleged that authorities had failed to fully comply with a March 2022 court order. The site in South City-1 near Signature Tower. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The NGT order pointed out strict consequences for delays. “No further time will be granted for compliance with the orders of this tribunal. Non-compliance will result in the arrest and detention of the Secretary, Department of Town and Country Planning Haryana; the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Haryana; Chairman, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP); CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA); and Chairman, Gurujal Haryana,” stated the bench comprising judicial magistrate Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad. Officials will also face prosecution under Section 26 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The redevelopment of Silokhra Pond, identified as “gairmumkin nullah (watercourse or natural drainage)” in revenue records, became contentious after the HSVP acquired the land and proposed to auction it for constructing a multistory commercial complex. This decision, challenged by residents, led to an NGT directive in May 2022 mandating the land be redeveloped into a pond with pathways, green belts, and features to support aquatic life.

The petitioner, Navneet Rajan Wasan, had approached the tribunal, alleging non-compliance with an earlier court order from March 2022. “We want the pond to be restored and redeveloped as per the NGT order. Hopefully, the work will be completed in the next three months. We are not opposed to the authorities but want the pond restored properly,” Wasan said.

During the hearing, the tribunal further criticised the GMDA for making unauthorised changes to the approved redevelopment plan, such as cutting trees and altering the pond’s design. Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Dr Afroz Ahmad issued an order on December 2 granting the GMDA 10 days to undo unapproved changes and comply with earlier court orders. “The authority has made changes despite them being specifically rejected in an earlier Tribunal order dated May 3, 2024. No satisfactory reply has been provided to explain this conduct,” the bench observed.

A senior GMDA official defended the changes, citing practical challenges at the site. “The proposed variations in drawings are due to site conditions where many trees are growing on a large mound. We decided not to disturb this to preserve the trees. The redeveloped pond area is larger than the original, and only the geometry has been changed. We will submit all facts in the next hearing and expect approval for our work,” the official said.

Earlier, the tribunal had instructed the GMDA on unapproved changes made during redevelopment. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 27, with a mandate for officials to appear in person if non-compliance persists, GMDA officials said. The next hearing is scheduled for March 27. In case of further delays, officials have been directed to appear in person before NGT.