NHAI begins recarpeting Hero Honda–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk road stretch

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Sunday that recarpeting work on the road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has begun. Officials said the work will be completed in a week. (Representative image) GMDA approved funds and tasked NHAI with repairs after commuters flagged potholes. Authorities say the carriageway is now ready after pipeline leakage was fixed. (HT Archive)

“We have started the repair of this road on Saturday and the work will be completed in a week. The GMDA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) has already approved ₹77 lakh for the repair of this road and has given the mandate to highway authority,” said Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI.

GMDA officials said they are working with the highway authority to ensure the road is repaired on priority. “The repair was slightly delayed because of leakage of a sewer pipeline but this has been plugged now and the carriageway is now ready for repair,” a senior GMDA official said.

As per an NHAI survey conducted in June last year, around 1,720 metres of the stretch is in a poor condition on both sides of the carriageway. Around 660 metre on the left side from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk and 1,100 metre on the right carriageway is riddled with potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The report had also identified damaged sections near the Khandsa junction, the power substation, opposite Himgiri Ashram and up to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, near Pataudi and Khandsa Road on the right side.

On the left side, damaged stretches were identified near Sector 10A, in front of the power substation, near the Pelican Nest Apartment, from Old Khandsa Road to the liquor shop, from Sector 10 A gate and in front of the CNG pump.