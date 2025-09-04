NHAI to shift Kherki Daula toll plaza to Sehrawan instead of Pachgaon

The Kherki Daula toll plaza, which was proposed to be shifted to Pachgaon, has now been finalised to be constructed at Sehrawan near Manesar beyond the NSG complex on Delhi-Jaipur highway, said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Wednesday, adding that the decision to shift the location was taken after residents of around 60 villages opposed the toll plaza in August this year and demanded that a flyover be constructed at Pachgaon to facilitate their movement on both sides of the highway. NHAI officials on Wednesday said that the decision was taken after discussion with the state government authorities.

The Union transport ministry approved the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza in May this year after persistent demand of residents. Sehrawan is around 13 kilometres from the existing Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

“It has been decided to set up the new toll plaza in Sehrawan and the state government through Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has agreed to provide 28 acres land on the left hand side of the highway from Jaipur to Delhi side. The state authorities have agreed to demarcate this acquired land within the next 10 days. We have already carried out a preliminary inspection of the site and found the location to be appropriate for constructing the toll plaza and allied infrastructure,” said a senior NHAI official familiar with the matter.

“The proposed toll plaza will have 12 lanes and it will have a traffic control centre and a building for operations and maintenance staff of the highway. The toll plaza will collect toll automatically using the multi-lane free flow system in which digital tags are scanned automatically for collecting toll, and there is no need for vehicles to stop at the toll plaza,” the official said.

The highway authority also said that a toll plaza with the same design and pattern will be constructed in Pachgaon as it was planned.

Presently, around 44,000 vehicles pay the toll at Kherki Daula toll plaza, which contributes to ₹49 lakhs daily revenue to the NHAI.

To be sure, in 2018, the state government proposed to build a 40 lane toll plaza in Sehrawan but the plan had to be dropped as environmentalists had opposed the move stating that the land in question was forest land, and a corridor for wild animals.

When asked about the proposed nature of land, the NHAI official said that this land had been acquired by HSIIDC and it does not fall in the forest category. “The forest land is on the opposite side of the highway,” he said.