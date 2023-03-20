NHAI wants more Metro trains between Delhi and Gurugram to reduce snarls on NH-48

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to increase the frequency of trains between Gurugram and Delhi on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre) and on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21- Noida Electronic City) so that more people can travel by the Metro instead of using their private cars and thereby reduce the congestion currently seen on National Highway-48 (NH-48). Gurugram, India- February 24, 2023: Huda city center metro station is the last station of the Gurugram at sector-29, A metro extension project will start from Huda centre to Cyber Hub in a loop. It will be 28 .5 kms, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 24 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Behl's story)

In a letter to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar on March 17, NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav sought an increase in the number of trains and said the highways authority was looking to reduce the load of vehicular traffic on NH-48 till the diversion between Rangpuri and Rajokri near Delhi-Gurugram border is removed.

The NHAI on March 15 had diverted traffic for 90 days between Rangpuri and Rajokri on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which is part of NH-48, to construct a four-level stack interchange at Shiv Murti, which will connect multiple expressways such as the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Urban Extension Road 2, Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, and Indira Gandhi International Airport through a series of underpasses and flyovers.

But, ever since the diversion was effected, congestion has increased on NH-48, particularly during the morning and evening rush hour.

NHAI officials said due to construction work, traffic is likely to remain affected and that is the reason they have asked commuters to use alternative roads to travel between Delhi and Gurugram. They also said an increase in the availability of Metro trains will prompt more people to avoid using personal cars for commuting.

Yadav in his letter said, “I seek DMRC support to NHAI in mitigating the effects of the diversion by increasing the frequency of metro trains currently plying between Delhi and Gurugram (Yellow Line) and Central Delhi and Dwarka (Airport Line and Blue Line). I request you to increase the frequency of metro (trains) to lessen the load of vehicular traffic on NH 48 till the time the diversion is in place.”

According to the highways authority, about 300,000 vehicles daily use this NH-48 stretch. Due to the diversion, the highway has been witnessing congestion daily, particularly during the peak hours.

When asked about the matter, Anuj Dayal, principle executive director, DMRC, said, “DMRC shall explore the operational feasibility of further increasing the frequency of trains on this section. Accordingly a decision shall be taken. We shall try to extend all possible cooperation.”

According to the DMRC, the Yellow Line’s peak hour average train frequency is currently three minutes.

On Monday too, heavy congestion was reported on the stretch during peak hours, with rain in the evening further slowing down traffic. However, an official at the toll at Sirhaul said traffic was smooth after 11am.

Rajendra Singh Rawat, project manager, Jai Kumar Infrastructure Limited, the project contractor, said things were a bit difficult on account of rain over the past two days but things are slowly improving. “We have repaired a few potholes and a cave-in on the slip road. A small stretch will be overlaid again. Traffic has reduced on the stretch as it seems a number of commuters are now taking alternative routes,” he said.

