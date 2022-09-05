No loot in Rajasthan roadways bus: Police
On one hand was the conductor of a private bus operator and his few associates who reached the spot in a car to intercept the bus which was having around 20 passengers inside at that time, the police said
Gurugram: No loot took place inside Rajasthan roadways bus near KMP over-bridge in Panchgaon on September 2 but a scuffle broke out between the staff of the government bus and private operator due to rivalry on ferrying passengers, police said on Sunday. The roadways bus was plying between Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar, Rajasthan.
Inspector Ajay Malik, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said that initially it was alleged that ₹27000 collected from ticketing was snatched by suspect from roadways staff but after investigation it surfaced that only scuffle took place between both sides over rivalry to ferry passengers no robbery attempt took place with passengers.
“On one hand was the conductor of a private bus operator and his few associates who reached the spot in a car to intercept the bus which was having around 20 passengers inside at that time. On another side was the roadways driver, conductor in whose rescue the passengers had come up,” he said.
Malik said both sides assaulted each other with sticks and rods in which the private operator’s conductor was badly injured.
“He is still under treatment in a private hospital in Sector-14. Action would be taken against roadways bus driver for wrongly mentioning about snatching of money but no such things had taken place,” he said.
The roadways driver Dan Singh had got an FIR registered against six suspects for looting money from them and trying to rob passengers after assaulting them on September 2, said police. On the next day, the injured private conductor also got an FIR registered against the Rajasthan roadways driver and conductor and other identified suspects for assault and wrongful restraint.
It’s raining freebies in poll-bound Himachal
Shimla: Three months before Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls, it's raining guarantees and freebies for voters. Buoyed by its landslide victory in neighbouring Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, the new entrant in the hill state's bipolar politics, started the populist race way back in April when Delhi chief minister and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed his maiden rally on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's turf in Mandi.
Faridabad residents protest to save mini-forest
Gurugram: About 100 protesters from across Delhi-NCR gathered at Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk in Sector 15 of Faridabad to protest against the proposed construction of a cycle track that is likely to compromise a major portion of a mini-forest planted by local residents. Samarrth Khanna, (21) said that this wetland also helped in harvesting of rainwater during the monsoon and prevented waterlogging in Sector 15.
Sanitation workers-PMC truce talks fail as garbage continues to pile up in Patna
People in Patna are unlikely to get respite from the foul smell emanating from heaps of garbage that has accumulated in the city due to the ongoing stir between sanitation workers and Patna Municipal Corporation. The latest round of talks between the sanitation workers' representatives and officials of urban development and housing department (UDHD) remained inconclusive, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Gurugram's Appu Ghar park sealed over unpaid dues
Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Sunday sealed the Appu Ghar amusement park in Sector 29 after it had issued a termination of lease agreement to the operator on September 2 over issues of non-payment of dues worth ₹24 crores. The authorities have also imposed a penalty of ₹24 crores on International Recreation and Amusement Ltd, the project promoter, for contractual violations and its failure to pay the rent, said HSVP officials.
Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital
An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital for treatment on Sunday night. The accused, Prince of Ambala, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force for theft. He was brought to the 'Convict Ward' on the second floor of district civil hospital by two cops on Friday. However, on Sunday, he escaped from the washroom after breaking the window pane.
