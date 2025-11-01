Non-BS-VI commercial goods vehicles not allowed in Delhi

Traffic police will step up its enforcement on Gurugram-Delhi border starting today, following the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)’s order barring commercial goods vehicles without BS-VI emission standards from entering the national capital from Gurugram. The decision was announced by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan during a press conference held on Friday. “A special order would be issued to ensure that commuters don’t face any traffic delays during the checks,” DCP Mohan added. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“Other than BS-VI, the commercial vehicles with BS-IV emission standards heading towards Delhi will not be allowed to enter the Capital. We will deploy around 120 personnel at various toll plazas, including at Sirhol, Kherki Daula and Dwarka Expressway for strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)-II norms,” said DCP Mohan.

The temporary measure applicable to both diesel and patrol-run commercial goods vehicles to curb pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) would remain in effect until CAQM decides otherwise.

Introduced in 2020, Bharat Stage (BS) VI is the country’s latest emission standard with permissible limits of nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and particulate matter compared to older BS-IV.

Earlier, the CAQM had issued an order on October 17 barring the entry of large goods and heavy goods vehicles, along with the remaining manually guiding vehicles falling into the commercial category with emission standards below BS-VI, or dependent CNG, LNG and EVs, into the National Capital Territory (NCR).

“Except for vehicles registered in Delhi and ambulances, the remaining motorists still dependent on BS-III vehicles would either be asked to return or would face penalties, including seizures for repeating the offense,” said a zonal officer requesting anonymity.

Officials said a registration record of vehicles — bifurcating them into passenger, goods, and commercial categories — will be maintained at checkposts on expressways. “A special order would be issued to ensure that commuters don’t face any traffic delays during the checks,” DCP Mohan added.

Traffic police officials also held meetings with private transport associations to sensitise truck drivers to refrain from relying on engines below BS-VI emission limits.

“Transporters have been advised to take necessary steps and not violate Grap norms. To ensure smooth vehicular movement on expressways, traffic marshals will be deployed to assist zonal officers,” said DCP Mohan, adding that strict action will be taken against motorists who try to jump the checkposts, as a round-the-clock surveillance will be enforced with the help of CCTV cameras.