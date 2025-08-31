Notorious shooter with 25K bounty held after Gurugram encounter

A notorious shooter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 was arrested after an exchange of fire with the special task force (STF) Gurugram near village Baliyawas on the Faridabad–Gurugram road on Sunday morning, police said. Rohit Kumar (HT Photo)

The accused, Rohit Kumar, a resident of Barf village in Mahendergarh, is linked to an organised criminal gang and wanted in several cases across Haryana and Rajasthan, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, Inspector Narender Chauhan, in charge of STF Gurugram, and his team set up a naka to intercept him. “When the STF team confronted Kumar, he opened fire with the intent to kill the policemen. The team responded in self-defence, leading to a brief encounter in which Kumar sustained bullet injuries before being overpowered. He was immediately rushed to General Hospital, Gurugram, and later referred to PGIMS Rohtak for further treatment,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, Deputy Superintendent of Police of STF.

Police said Kumar was wanted in connection with a case under the Arms Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, declared a proclaimed offender in another case at Kanina police station in Mahendergarh, and named in an FIR in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-1 this year. Another case under section 307 IPC and the Arms Act is pending against him in Rajasthan.

According to police, he had been attempting to regroup his gang in Gurugram and was planning a major crime. “The arrest is a significant breakthrough in the crackdown on organised crime… This arrest will help curb violent incidents and instil confidence among residents,” Sangwan added.

Police said investigations are underway to trace his network, and more arrests are likely.