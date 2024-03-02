Nuh: Class 12 student held for leaking Haryana board question paper

Gurugram Haryana School Education Board chairman Dr VP Yadav said a case was registered on a complaint given by the district question paper flying squad, Nuh against the centre superintendent, observer, supervisor, another person and the concerned candidate, adding that the examination was cancelled at the Nuh centre due to breach of sanctity. (Representational image)

A day after the question paper of the Haryana School Education Board’s Class 12 Urdu examination was leaked from a government senior secondary school in Nuh, the district police said they have apprehended a student in connection with the case.

Police said the student, who studies in Class 12 and was appearing for the exam, was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

Haryana School Education Board chairman Dr VP Yadav said a case was registered on a complaint given by the district question paper flying squad, Nuh against the centre superintendent, observer, supervisor, another person and the concerned candidate, adding that the examination was cancelled at the Nuh centre due to breach of sanctity.

Giving details of the case, Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said, “A student appearing from the Urdu exam on Friday had clicked a picture of the question paper and uploaded it on a social media platform, which was later shared widely. Within minutes the Haryana School Education Board cancelled the exam at the centre.”

Bijarniya said that prompt action was taken against the student, who was apprehended from the examination centre. “A case was registered against the student, his relative, centre supervisor Anwar Hussain, superintendent Ravindere Kumar, and observer Vikram under section 8 of the Haryana Public Examination Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Nuh Sadar police station,” he said.

Chanderbhan, station house officer of the Nuh Sadar police station, said, “The arrested student was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. Further probe is underway and the other accused will be arrested soon.”

Nuh district education officer Paramjit Chahal said the student clicked photos of the question paper before the exam started, and circulated the photos on social media platforms. “We are probing the case internally and we have further tightened security during the examination at all the centres. Police teams are deployed at all the centres and we are monitoring all the CCTV cameras. Two observers have already been deployed at every examination centre. It is being ensured that such an incident is not repeated,” he said.