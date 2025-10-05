Nuh: Mother-daughter duo mowed down by speeding truck

A woman and her daughter died while the son was left critically injured after a speeding 12-wheel dumper truck mowed them down while trying to overtake a tractor in Nuh, police said on Saturday. The bike in which they were travelling. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Zaida Khatoon, 48, and her daughter Jasmin, 17, both residents of Gandhi gram Ghasera. The injured was Zaida’s son Mohammad Tahir Hussain, 34, a member of block committee, Nuh.

The incident took place between Ghasera and Salamba village on Delhi-Alwar highway between 10am and 10.30am on Friday.

As per police, Hussain was taking his sister to Nalhar medical college and hospital where she was undergoing treatment for some ailment.

Investigators said that the three of them were on the bike with Hussain driving the motorcycle. He was driving on the extreme left soon after climbing on the highway when the speeding truck tried to overtake a tractor trolley on the high-speed lane.

Police said the speeding truck veered left while overtaking when it hit the motorcycle.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of the Sadar Nuh police station, said that Hussain lost balance after the collision and both the women fell towards the road and came beneath the two sets of rear wheels of the truck.

“Hussain fell towards the footpath side and thus survived with fractures. The truck driver sped away from the spot and managed to flee. His mother and sister had died instantly at the spot. The entire accident was clearly captured in a CCTV camera at the spot,” he said.

Singh said locals immediately gathered at the spot and alerted the police control room following which emergency response vehicles were called.

As per police, Hussain was immediately rushed to the hospital in Nalhar for treatment.

The deceased’s bodies were handed over to the family after autopsies. An FIR was registered against an unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Nuh police station on Friday night.