Nuh police on alert after tension on state border following murder of 50-yr-old man

A 50-year-old man from Nuh was allegedly bludgeoned to death in Deeg, Rajasthan by a group of people on Wednesday morning, said police on Friday, adding that Nuh police has been put on alert due to the possibility of violence which might arise in several villages located on Rajasthan border. Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that all concerned police stations that have Rajasthan border in their jurisdictions were put on alert. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Mohammad Jamil, 50, originally from Luhinga Kalan village of Nuh, located near the Rajasthan border. Jamil along with his nephew Mohammad Sakir, 31, were travelling to Deeg on a motorcycle for some work, when half a dozen suspects in a SUV intercepted them.

Investigators, quoting Sakir, said that the suspects bludgeoned Jamil to death while he managed to escape from the spot and return to Luhinga Kalan to alert others.

Mohammad Nasruddin, 58, the deceased’s brother, said that no action was taken by Rajasthan police, but after the family members and villagers launched a protest, a murder case was registered there against seven to eight suspects on Thursday.

“We had refused to accept the body until an autopsy was carried out by a board and the FIR was registered. Officials had tried to pass on Jamil’s death as an accident. If no action is taken, we will protest. He was murdered due to enmity with a few people in Deeg, Rajasthan. Both sides had a heated argument mere four days before Jamil was killed,” said Nasruddin.

“Patrolling was intensified to stop anyone from resorting to violence given the circumstances and stop anyone from harming those protesting over Jamil’s death,” he said, adding that checking on the border has also been intensified.

According to police, there were multiple cases of cattle smuggling registered against Jamil in Rajasthan and he has been sent to jail multiple times after getting arrested by Rajasthan police.