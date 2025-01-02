Nuh police on high alert after explosion at Aravalli hillock

The Nuh police have been placed on high alert following a blast in Rava village on the Haryana-Rajasthan border, where the mining mafia allegedly detonated a hillock in the protected Aravalli range on December 17. Officials said explosives were used to dismantle the hillock, raising concerns about illegal mining activities in the ecologically sensitive region. The explosion at the hillock, (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Pratap Singh said that a case was registered on December 23 by the Haryana State Mining Department under sections 21(1) and 303(2) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. “Initial investigations suggest leaseholders from Rajasthan were responsible for the blast, and there is no evidence of illegal mining in Haryana’s jurisdiction,” Singh added. He noted that confusion arises due to unclear demarcation of the area, which should have been reported earlier by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and mining department.

Authorities discovered that nearly 6,000 metric tonnes of stone had been extracted from an area measuring 200 metres by 10 metres and 2 metres deep. Singh said, “We have intensified surveillance, deploying night patrolling teams, capturing photographic evidence, and video recording suspected sites twice a day to prevent further unauthorised activities.”

Police said the investigation was prompted by a site inspection conducted by district mining officer Anil Kumar, mining inspector Bhanu Pratap Singh, and mining guard Rakesh Kumar on December 16-17 of last year.

Kumar, meanwhile, said that the excavated area was linked to license holders from Rajasthan’s Nangla village, Tehsil Pahari, in Deeg. The operators allegedly encroached on Haryana’s territory for unauthorised mining. Kumar emphasised the importance of strict patrolling along the border to protect Haryana’s natural resources.

The incident was inspected by mining officials on December 16-17, and the subsequent FIR includes GPS-tagged photographs sent to senior officials for action. Commissioner and secretary to the Haryana Government Mines and Geology Department, TL Satyaprakash, expressed grave concern, calling the incident “extremely discrediting.” He directed the department to collaborate with the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) for geospatial assessment and volumetric analysis of mining activities in Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka.

Satyaprakash further requested an assessment report from HARSAC within 15 days to determine the extent of unauthorised activities and strengthen future regulations. “These incidents tarnish the department’s reputation. Collaboration with district administration will ensure smoother operations and immediate interventions,” he added.