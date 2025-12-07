Nuh villagers attack Delhi police team trying to arrest car lifter

Gurugram: A police team from Delhi was attacked by villagers at Nangla Jamalgarh in Nuh’s Punhana while trying to arrest a suspected member of an interstate vehicle lifting gang, Nuh police officers said on Saturday. This is the second such incident in Nuh where a police team from another state was attacked or assaulted while trying to arrest a car lifter.

The incident took place between 10am and 11am on Friday whenat least six to eight Delhi police personnel from Paharganj police stationreached the village in two vehicles and detained a suspect named Mohammad Tausif, for his alleged involvement in stealing a pickup van from Paharganj, Delhi.

According to Nuh police, Delhi police were taking Tausif inside their vehicle whena dozen women surrounded them and started protesting. The situation escalated as those women said that Tausif was not involved in any crime and demanded that police must produce evidence to establish his involvement in the vehicle theft.

A police officer privy to the incident, said that the woman tried to free Tausif from the Delhi team which resulted in a scuffle after which the village men also joined the scuffle. No official record of any injury is known to the police.

DSP (Punhana) Jitender Kumar said that the Delhi police team didn’t give any written complaint to them after the incident. “No FIR was registered in connection with the attack and scuffle that took place with them,” he said.

“When information was received about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot to assist the Delhi police team but looking at the situation, Tausif had to be released and he soon after, he managed to flee the spot,” said DSP Kumar.

No information about the action was shared with Nuh police, said Nuh police officers.

“However, we have taken the details of the suspects from the Delhi counterparts and will hand him over to them as soon as he returns to the village ,” he said.

This is the second such incident in Nuh where a police team from another state was attacked or assaulted while trying to arrest a car lifter.

On September 27, five personnel of Punjab police were injured and at least 14 villagers were arrested when they attacked the cops at Indana village in Bicchore after they arrested a wanted interstate car lifter Mohammad Azad and also recovered several stolen cars hidden in the village. Heavy stone pelting had taken place on the police team and Azad and his associates of the arrested suspects had also opened fire using country-made weapons.