Numbered auto queue system launched outside Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk Metro Station

Traffic police has introduced a new parking arrangement for auto rickshaws outside the Iffco Chowk Metro Station, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was taken to decongest service lanes along August Kranti Marg and MG Road underpass.

Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said that a special drive has been initiated to clear encroachments and regulate auto rickshaws from flocking outside the metro station. “As part of the new arrangement, a designated parking space for autos has been figured out. Commuters will be able to onboard auto rickshaws through an orderly pick-up system, preventing the usual rush and crowding during the peak hours,” Mohan said.

According to officials, ten to fifteen auto rickshaws will be lined up every time commuters arrive at the metro station. “Based on the number system, the auto rickshaw drivers would wait for their turn. Once they get a passenger, they would step out of the segregated parking spot outside the metro station, ensuring lane discipline,” a senior official added.

Earlier, similar trials were introduced in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida in 2022, requiring autos to park in a queue at five designated spots outside the metro stations. “Auto rickshaw drivers will have to do their registration with the police, requiring the enrolment number of their autos and their personal contact details, including producing their driver’s license and timings,” Mohan said.

Officials said the decongestion exercise at Iffco Chowk Metro Station was done on a trial basis to stop illegal parking and smooth traffic flow. “We will review the traffic situation outside the metro station after a few weeks. Based on the trial’s results, similar decongestion plans would be figured out at other busy metro stations to ease commuters with hassle-free onboarding,” Mohan said.