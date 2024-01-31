On run for 7 months, man arrested for raping teen in Gurugram

A man on the run for seven months after raping a 15-year-old girl in Farrukhnagar several times was arrested in Bhiwani on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said. The suspect raped the girl several times between April and June 2023. When the girl told her mother about the rapes, the latter allegedly did nothing to stop them, said investigators. (Representational image)

According to the police, the girl lived with her 35-year-old mother and the latter’s 25-year-old live-in partner — the suspect in the case.

The suspect raped the girl several times between April and June 2023. When the girl told her mother about the rapes, the latter allegedly did nothing to stop them, said investigators.

On July 4, when the girl’s uncle was dropping her to school, she told him that her mother’s partner had raped her several time, said investigators. The girl’s uncle immediately took her to the Farrukhnagar police station and a first information report was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl’s mother was arrested the next day, on July 5. However, the suspect managed to elude the police.

A senior police officer said the suspect had changed his appearance and stopped using mobile phones or social media platforms to evade the authorities. “He stopped meeting or contacting his family. However, we received some leads to his location based on which we sent a team to Pinjokhera,” said Surinder Kaur, assistant commissioner of police (crime against women).

A police team stayed in Pinjokhera village without alerting any resident, and after at least four-five days, learned that the suspect was hiding in the fields on the village’s outskirts where he had made a small hut. The police arrested the suspect on Monday, she added.

