Orbital rail corridor project to be launched today: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the foundation stone of the orbital rail corridor project will be laid on Thursday by home minister Amit Shah in Faridabad. The CM was addressing a press conference in Delhi to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government in Haryana. Khattar also listed eight major achievements of the state government which include the launch of Parivar Pehchan Patra, rural village electrification, online transfers and transparent recruitment, and Haryana becoming a Lal Dora-free state among others.

The orbital rail project will connect Palwal with Sonipat and will be built at a cost of ₹5,618 crore. According to the detailed project report (DPR), the project entails a 126km rail corridor, having a double line. It will be designed to allow the movement of double-stack containers for the movement of goods and have 17 stations between Palwal and Sonipat. Stations will be set up near Sohna and Manesar, officials said. The orbital rail project will also have a 5km tunnel running through the Aravallis, and the work is expected to be completed by 2025.

According to Khattar, the state government has specially focussed on chalking out a ‘3C strategy’ to battle corruption, caste and crime in the state. “Apart from this, emphasis has also been given to promoting shiksha (education), swasthya (health), suraksha (security), swabhiman (self-respect) and swavlambhan (self-reliance) to ensure holistic development,” he said. The CM said that the introduction of the Parivar Pehchan Patra has been a major achievement. “Considering the family as a unit, benefits of all welfare schemes, programmes and services being run by the state government are being offered on a single platform through this one-of-a-kind umbrella scheme,” he said.

Khattar further said that in the first phase of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Abhiyan, a target of identifying about 2 lakh poor families with an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh has been set, Their household incomes will then be raised to ₹1 lakh per annum. He also mentioned the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal where farmers can fill in details of the crop sown by them. “This initiative will help farmers in selling crops and getting crop insurance,” he said.

The CM also said that 573 government services and departments have been made available online on the Antyodaya Saral portal. Khattar informed that the CM Window launched by his government has become an effective tool to resolve public grievances. “Around 12 lakh complaints were received on the CM window, 90% of which were resolved. The teacher transfer policy has also helped in reforming the earlier pick-and-choose transfer system which was subject to corruption,” he said.

The CM further said that in order to put an end to disputes related to ownership rights in villages, the scheme to make villages Lal Dora free was launched on January 26, 2020, which was later implemented in the entire country under the Pradhan Mantri SWAMITVA Yojana. Under this scheme, all villages of the state have been made Lal Dora-free.

Khattar also noted that uninterrupted power supply is being ensured under the Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon Yojana. At present, 5,681 villages (84% of the state) are being provided 24-hour electricity, compared to only 538 villages in October 2014. He also mentioned that the state government has decided to reserve 550 jobs for sportspersons every year.

The CM also said that home minister Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory in Sonipat built at a cost of ₹590 crores, and the country’s longest elevated railway track in Rohtak constructed at a cost of ₹315.40 crore.

