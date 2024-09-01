Over 5,229 vehicle owners penalised in eight months in Gurugram

The Gurugram traffic police have penalised 5,229 people in the last eight months for using black or tint on the window panes and windshields of their vehicles, imposing a total penalty of ₹5.22 crore, officers said on Sunday. Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said that the police not only penalise violators but also pull down the black film from the vehicles on the spot. (Representational image/ANI)

The number is significantly higher than the 1,100 people penalised for the offence in all of 2023, said police. Using a black tint that reduces the visibility of a vehicle’s cabin from the outside below 70% is illegal and attracts a fine of ₹10,000, even on a first-time violator.

Traffic police officers said that they have intensified a crackdown on such vehicles after at least two criminal cases were reported in the last 10-12 months when residents waiting on the road for public transport or taxis were abducted and robbed after being offered a lift in cars with tinted windows. The police have also taken cognizance of social media posts showing people performing stunts in SUVs with black tint on Golf Course Road and Sohna Road, among other places.

Police also said that they arrested two suspects within a fortnight in one case related to performing stunts on Sohna Road near Badshahpur. In all such incidents, the impounded vehicles had black tint.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said that the police not only penalise violators but also pull down the black tint from the vehicles on the spot. “More than 120 zonal officers of the Gurugram traffic police and team members check city roads and highways during which the crackdown against such vehicles was carried out. Besides, online challans are also issued against the owners when their vehicle is recorded on camera,” he said.

Vij said that criminals or anti-social elements are known for using black tint so that no none can see them from outside. “The crackdown will continue to ensure safety and security in the city,” the DCP said.