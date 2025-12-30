Over 5,400 cops to be deployed in Gurugram for New Year’s Eve security

More than 5,400 police personnel will be deployed across Gurugram on New Year’s Eve to maintain law and order and ensure security at party venues, including hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars and pubs, police officials said on Monday. Police activate 78 checkpoints, deploy bomb squads and counter-assault teams, and enforce strict drink-and-drive checks near party hotspots. (HT Archive)

Officials said special New Year programmes are scheduled at 22 major locations across the city, where enhanced security arrangements have been put in place. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, Gurugram Police, said more than 60 officers of various ranks, along with duty magistrates, will remain deployed at these venues and at crucial road locations across the city.

“Police personnel in civil uniform will remain present at venues and around them to keep an eye on any suspicious movement or element,” Turan said, adding that senior officials will remain on continuous patrol.

Police said counter-assault teams, bomb detection and disposal squads, ambulances and fire department teams will be stationed at multiple vantage points across Gurugram to respond swiftly in case of any emergency.

To monitor commuter movement and prevent criminal activity, at least 78 vehicle checkpoints have been activated, including 10 interstate checkpoints and 68 special checkpoints at key routes. Officials said the interstate checkpoints will be set up mainly on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, Dwarka expressway, MG Road, Sohna Road and other locations, with heavy deployment of personnel.

Zone-wise, officials said the East zone will have 32 checkpoints, the South zone 21, eight checkpoints in the West zone and seven in the Manesar zone, where intensive vehicle checking will be carried out.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, Gurugram traffic police have earmarked 10 designated parking locations for partygoers, particularly in Sector 29 and Cyber Hub. Rajesh Kumar Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the paved and unpaved parking areas of Leisure Valley Park will be the most crucial.

“Besides, a parking area in front of the Westin hotel and two more at the front and rear of Kingdom of Dreams, Huda gymkhana parking, Huda ground parking, opposite the Uber office, the taxi parking area of Sector-29, Machan parking and Cyber Hub parking are the key locations where visitors can park their vehicles,” Mohan said.

Mohan said no vehicles will be allowed to be parked on roads, and violators will have their vehicles towed away by cranes deployed by traffic police teams.

“We will remain active at more than 10 locations to crack down against those drivers found involved in drink and drive violations, attracting a ₹10,000 fine and licence suspension for three months,” he said, adding that checks will be intensified near pubs, bars and restaurants.

Officials said notices have been issued to all pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. “The management will have to make arrangements on their own to ensure that such guests are sent home safely in cabs or by other drivers. Action will be taken against any such management if caught violating the directions,” said ACP (DLF) Vikas Kaushik.

Meanwhile, traffic police issued an advisory in view of a rally at Company Bagh on Tuesday, urging residents to use diverted routes only in emergencies. Vehicles moving towards Session Chowk from Agrasen Chowk will be diverted to Aggarwal Dharamshala Road via the trisection near the old civil hospital. The road from Aggarwal Dharamshala to Mor Chowk will remain closed, and both lanes between Session Chowk and Mor Chowk will be shut. Traffic will be diverted via the Old Judicial Complex Road from Jharsa Chowk to Session Chowk, which may also be affected in case of crowding.