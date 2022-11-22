Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Panchayat polls: Voting underway in Haryana

Panchayat polls: Voting underway in Haryana

Published on Nov 22, 2022

Over 22 lakh voters including over 10 lakh women are eligible to cast their vote.(HT_PRINT)
PTI |

Polling was underway Tuesday to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis in four districts of Haryana in the third and final phase of the panchayat polls, said officials.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar and Fatehabad.

Polling is being held to elect 559 panchayat samiti members and 78 zila parishad members in 25 blocks of these four districts.

On November 25, as part of the third and final phase, polling will be held to elect sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of these four districts.

In the first two phases, polls for the posts of panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti members and zilla parishad members have already been held in 18 districts.

The results of the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared on November 27, while the results of election for posts of panches and sarpanches is declared on the day of voting itself.

