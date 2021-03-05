IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Parents protest against private schools
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Parents protest against private schools

Over 100 parents from different private schools of the city protested outside a private school in South City 2 on Friday against the practice of charging of fees other than tuition fees by the school authorities
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST

Over 100 parents from different private schools of the city protested outside a private school in South City 2 on Friday against the practice of charging of fees other than tuition fees by the school authorities. Protesting parents complained that schools were putting pressure on them to pay the fee in addition to tuition fees and feared that students’ access to online classes might be suspended ahead of examinations.

Dhruv Bansal, whose daughter studies in Class 1 in a private school, said that the school was seeking fee in addition to the tuition fee. “The school is asking for all fee components except the transportation fee. They are simply adjusting other fee components into the tuition fee and not giving us any concessions even during the pandemic,” said Bansal, adding that school authorities were also reluctant in listening to the parents. “When we approach the school authorities with any issue, they simply ask us to pay the complete fee and do not entertain our queries,” said Bansal.

Following the closure of schools in March last year amid the coronavirus outbreak, the directorate of education had issued multiple directives pertaining to fee payment. Private schools were asked to charge fees under applicable heads only after the physical opening of schools, until which the schools were allowed to collect fees only under the tuition head. Later, parents who were affected financially due to the pandemic were also allowed to apply for exemptions. After the schools had challenged the reduction in fee, the Punjab and Haryana high court allowed “reasonable fee collection” by schools, if online classes are held daily.

Another parent, who requested not to be named, said that the school had been bombarding parents with messages every month, asking them to pay the full fee. “Besides tuition fee, the school is asking for building and security fund, along with other components. We are being asked to pay for these components at a time when children have been taking online classes and not visiting the school,” said the parent.

She said that while the school had not blocked the school identity cards yet. However, the parent community was apprehensive that such steps could be taken once annual examinations start. “School authorities are saying that they are complying with the court orders and not listening to our legitimate demands. They are using pressure tactics to compel parents to pay the fee,” said the parent.

District education officer Indu Boken said that the court orders were clear, and the department would comply with them. “The additional charges beyond tuition fee were never waived off. Parents who are facing difficulty in paying the fee due to the pandemic can approach the school on an individual basis and the school will assess if they can be given a concession. However, the court order has also remarked that this provision cannot be misused,” said Boken.

Col (retd) KR Pratap Singh, senior vice-president of Haryana Progressive Schools Conference, said that the courts had allowed parents with genuine financial issues to approach schools for relief and such parents had been given relief too.

“There is no bar on the collection of all charges by the school as per the court order. The court order dated June 30th said that annual charges can be self-assessed by schools. The issue is that expenditure during the lockdown months didn’t go down. Schools take services from vendors and we need to pay them. Those expenses didn’t go down, but we did roll back certain charges by 10%,” said Singh.

Gurugram block education officer Sheel Kumari, who spoke to the protesting parents, said that she had asked parents to approach the respective school managements with proof of financial constraints. “Schools should listen to parents and not suspend classes without a dialogue. Parents should also take up concerns with school management. The department will go by the court order,” said Kumari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two held for selling counterfeit versions of branded clothes online

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police arrested a man and a woman in Gurugram Sector 12 on Friday for allegedly selling fake versions of branded clothes online, after attaching tags of various popular brands
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Parents protest against private schools

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Over 100 parents from different private schools of the city protested outside a private school in South City 2 on Friday against the practice of charging of fees other than tuition fees by the school authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram district to soon launch campaign to improve ground water level

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
With the aim of improving the groundwater level in the district, a comprehensive campaign for water conservation is likely to be launched in the city by the district administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

College students stage protest, demanding online examination

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Students of Dronacharya College on Friday gathered outside the college premises to demand online exams for the upcoming semester examination that is scheduled to start from March 19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG hires contractor to issue water bills all property owners

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
For the first time in thirteen years, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has hired a private contractor for reading water meters and issuing bills to residents — a practice that has been largely ignored by the civic body due to lack of records pertaining to water meters in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
gurugram news

‘Haryana’s quota for jobs will spell disaster for state’, says Ficci

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:39 AM IST
  • Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Nuh farmers to block Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Protesting farmers from Nuh on Thursday said that they would block the Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday along with farmers’ groups protesting at various borders of Delhi, who will occupy the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, to mark Day 100 of protests at Delhi borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Women leaders to lead farmers’ protests on March 8

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Farmers protesting at the Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera and Sunehra-Jurehra interstate Haryana-Rajasthan borders plan on marking International Women’s Day on March 8 by observing the day as Mahila Kisan Diwas
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for Covid vaccination sees a spike; residents face issues during online registration

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:28 PM IST
At least 2,780 people above the age of 60 years, and 223 aged between 45 and 59 received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Speeding truck rams motorbike, kills 20-year-old pillion rider

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
A 20-year-old man was killed and his uncle injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding on Wednesday morning in Bilaspur, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gadkari sets August 2022 deadline for Dwarka Expressway, shifting toll plaza

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari during a visit to the city on Thursday set a deadline of August 15, 2022, for shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and making the Dwarka Expressway project operational
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram secures 8th rank in easy living index among cities with less than 1mn population

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Buoyed by better-than-average performances in the main survey parameters (see box), the city ranked eighth among cities with less than a million population in the Ease of Living Index report 2020, released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

51.1% of total vaccination reported from public facilities

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
In Gurugram, 51
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Poor performance in economy due to Covid-19: City-based businessmen

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The recent Covid-19 pandemic left the city’s industrial sector paralysed for almost a year, with business yet to make a full recovery and economic opportunities being hit
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mobility problems continue to weigh down city

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Mobility remains a challenge for city agencies even after several decades of rapid urban development, as per the findings of the Ease of Living Index released by the Central government on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP