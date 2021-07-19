Part of Ambience Mall’s roof collapses due to heavy rain in Gurugram

A part of Ambience Mall’s roof collapsed in Gurugram on Monday afternoon as the city received heavy rain throughout the day.

Authorities from the mall said no one was injured in the incident which happened as excess water accumulated on the roof. The mall was closed for the public from 1.30 pm following the incident.

A senior official from the mall, said, “Along with heavy rain, some garbage had accumulated on the roof, increasing the weight; leading to water leakage and collapse. It is normal for garbage to get accumulated on the roof during heavy rain.”

An official statement released by the mall administration said the mall would reopen on Tuesday after repairs.

Also Read | Heavy rainfall causes traffic disruption in Gurugram, other NCR cities

“Due to heavy and continuous rains during the night, water leakage occurred at some points and the same is being taken care of. However, the mall management has decided to get all the electrical circuit checked thoroughly as a safety measure to avoid any possibility of short circuit. As such, the mall shall remain closed for the day and shall reopen tomorrow (July 20),” read the statement.

Gurugram witnessed continuous rain since Monday morning, leaving several areas of the city heavily waterlogged. At least three underpasses -- at Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Iffco Chowk -- were closed due to rainwater accumulation and the city’s main stormwater drain at Badshahpur is running at full capacity.

According to records of the state revenue and disaster management department, Gurugram city received 120mm of rainfall from Sunday 8am till Monday 8am. The whole district, however, received over 900mm rainfall during this time.