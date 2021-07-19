Heavy rainfall causes traffic disruption in Gurugram, other NCR cities

Heavy rainfall in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Monday morning led to traffic snarls at many places in the national capital and adnoining areas, like Gurugram, due to waterlogging. There are reports of several low-lying areas being inundated due to the downpour.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update, said that the rainfall would continue in Delhi and NCR. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR,” the IMD said in its forecast, listing the areas where the showers are expected.

Also read | Delhi-NCR wake up to rains, thunderstorms; more showers expected

The Gurugram police tweeted “Water logging has been reported in front of suncity township sec-54. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.” The authorities also issued similar warnings for several other areas like Iffco chowk, Naharpur FOB, Hero Honda chowk, Medanta underpass, Signature tower, Iffco metro underpass, Galleria market, Kanhai chowk, Wazirabad chowk, Huda city centre, Himgiri chowk, Basai road and a few other places. People were asked to leave their house only if necessary and avoid unnecessary movement.

In Delhi, the police were seen responding to many travellers on Twitter regarding traffic jams due to the waterlogging. Heavy traffic jam was reported from Tikri road, Lampur underpass, Ramdev chowk, Kapashera underpass and Kanjhawala chowk.

“There is a DTC bus breakdown at Kanjhawala Chowk and PWD work is going on on Kanjhawala Road, the road is broken at various places. Water has filled these roads and the traffic is heavy. Avoid using this route,” the police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Noida traffic police too noted that waterlogging has caused traffic disruption near Labour chowk.