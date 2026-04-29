Pataudi police raze ‘extortion-funded house, dairy’ in Gurugram crackdown

A two-storey house of a history-sheeter linked to gang activities, allegedly built using extorted money from traders, was demolished by police with the help of civic agencies in Rampura village of Pataudi on Tuesday, officials said. The house in Rampura village being razed on Tuesday. (HT)

The property, spread over 120 square yards and valued between ₹70 lakh and ₹80 lakh, belonged to Krishan Kumar, of Rampura, who had purchased it in 2021, police said. Officials added that the house was located in an unauthorised colony, and investigations revealed it was acquired using proceeds of crime generated through extortion across Gurugram.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Krishan has 15 cases registered against him, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, theft, assault, firing and illegal arms possession across multiple police stations in the city. “He is presently in jail for involvement in firing at the DLF police station in Sector 29 in 2024. In the course of investigation, police came to know about his house being used by his family,” he said.

“It came to light that it was the proceeds of crime, after which necessary legal steps were taken with the help of civic bodies to serve notice to the family for vacating the premises, after which it was finally completely demolished with the help of earthmovers on Tuesday,” Turan added.

In a separate drive, police demolished an illegal dairy farm and a property dealing office on a 700 square-yard plot in Tirpadi, Farrukhanagar, linked to Sandeep Singh, who is also in jail. Police said seven cases are registered against him across Gurugram and Rewari.

A senior police official said properties linked to 22 gangsters, worth up to ₹240 crore, have been demolished or freed in the past two months.