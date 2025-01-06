Pedestrian,19, dies in tractor accident amid dense fog in Sohna

A 19-year-old pedestrian was run over by a tractor trolley near his residence in Silani village, Sohna, at 10pm on Saturday, police said on Monday, adding that the accident took place due to poor visibility. The deceased man’s shawl got entangled in one of the hooks of the trolley, pulling him beneath the rear wheels. He died instantly at the spot after being run over. (Representational image)

The victim, Vivek Kumar, a college student in Sohna, was returning home after watering crops in his fields when the accident took place, police said. Inspector Jagjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Sohna police station, said, “The deceased man’s shawl got entangled in one of the hooks of the trolley, pulling him beneath the rear wheels. He died instantly at the spot after being run over. His friend raised an alarm, but the tractor vanished in the fog.”

According to investigators, Kumar and his friend were walking along the road when the tractor, towing a trolley loaded with reinforcement bars from Sohna to Jhajjar, approached from behind. Neither the driver nor the pedestrian could see each other due to the dense fog, they added.

Police said the shawl of the deceased tore during the accident and was found lying 80–90 meters from the scene. Kumar’s family rushed him to a subdivisional hospital in Sohna, but he was declared dead. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday, they added.

Villagers later reported finding an abandoned tractor trolley with bloodstains about 3–4 kilometres from the accident site. “The tractor trolley was impounded, and the circumstances of the accident became clear,” said Singh.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified tractor driver at the Sadar Sohna police station on Sunday. The case was filed under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a written complaint by Kumar’s uncle, Vinod Kumar.