PHOTOS | Dump truck that ran over Haryana DSP Surender Singh seized

Visuals of the speeding dump truck that zmowed down Haryana deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh as he tried to stop it to investigate the mining mafia were released Wednesday morning by news agency ANI.

Surender Singh was run down by the truck late Monday night/early Tuesday morning in the Pachgaon area of Haryana's Nuh district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.

His grieving younger brother, Ashok Manju, told news agency ANI on Tuesday, 'I (just) spoke with him... he was retiring this year. He has two children."

The Haryana government has announced ₹1 crore compensation for the family of Surender Singh, 58, and has vowed to hunt down those guilty.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij and mining minister Mool Chand Sharma all expressed their shock.

Visuals of the dumper truck which ran over DSP Taoru Surender Singh at a site where he was probing illegal mining in Nuh, Haryana yesterday pic.twitter.com/dNB4jvLCPN — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Hours after news of Singh's death, Haryana Police tracked down one of the accused - a man believed to be the driver of the truck. He was shot in the leg.

Haryana director-general of police PK Agrawal said more police teams had been formed and were conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

Singh was acting on a tip that a few trucks were loading stones after illegal mining. "He, his driver and gunman, left and informed Station House Officer of Tauru Police Station to send a team," Varun Singla, Nuh police SP, said

"As Singh's team reached the spot, the driver of the truck and others tried to flee... gunman and driver jumped aside and had a narrow escape but speeding truck ran Singh over... at least four people inside."

The DSP had previously arrested more than 20 drivers and impounded about 30 vehicles carrying illegally mined stone, dust and sand.

He was set to retire in four months and wanted to reduce the menace of illegal mining as much as possible, the police said.

With input from ANI

