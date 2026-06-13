Poet invokes historical women to take on Hry’s gender bias

After spending years building his business in Rewari, a 50-year-old entrepreneur-turned-poet chose Gurugram as his second home. The idea was to step out of his comfort zone and use the bustling city as a stage to encourage social consciousness about female infanticide and skewed sex ratio in the state. Somveer Jangra (HT)

Today, Somveer Jangra splits his time between Rewari and his daughter’s home in Sector 89. He describes Gurugram as an urban maze filled with youthful energy and a disconnect that prevents community formation.

Jangra uses his Haryanvi verses in vernacular and local dialects to provoke his largely rural audience to question practices that devalue other genders and reflect on how skewed sex ratios can fuel social instability, gender-based violence and barriers to women’s empowerment. He writes:

Beta-beti ek samaan mat in mein fark bataoJhansi ki Rani ne chhoda Angrezi mein dam konyaPanna Dhay ka nikar suna ho, kara bete ka gam konyaBete ka balidan de diya, hui aankhyan te nam konyaRan mein inki talwar chale, mat in mein dhuri chalao

(Sons and daughters are equal, don’t divide them. Jhansi’s Queen fought bravely against the British. Panna Dhay gave up her son, with tears but no regret. Their swords shone in battle, keep equality alive).

“While real change begins within, collective action drives the mindset shift necessary for deeply-rooted challenges like gender discrimination. But finding a patient audience in a busy city like Gurugram is rare,” says Jangra, who frequently revisits Gurugram for poetry shows.

That’s why Jangra chose traditional outreach methods: public gatherings, schools, village chaupals and nukkad natak for public awareness against social evil. His poetic craft isn’t confined to metaphor, imagery and traditional elements, instead, he embeds statistical and scientific announcements to cater to a large audience inquisitive about their contemporary surroundings.

At a time when the state’s sex ratio at birth sharply declined to 895 in the first four months of 2026 compared to 925 last year, Jangra’s recitals and anecdotes in remote villages of Gurugram, Rewari and Jhajjar become even more meaningful.

“Consistent efforts earned me poetry shows at some of the farthest schools, which not everyone can reach easily,” he adds.

His verses draw inspiration from historical women leaders, invoking Rani Lakshmibai, who fought the British in 1858, and Panna Dai, the 16th-century nursemaid who let assassins kill her own son to protect Mewar’s heir.

Jangra began writing poetry in 2005 and described his 21-year journey as tumultuous, moving from being dismissed as a troublemaker to being welcomed in villages with garlands.

“Perseverance it takes, even when odds are not in favour,” he explains, a trait passed on for generations in the rural hinterlands of Haryana that the youth of the urban landscape lack.

Jangra further reminded the aspirational younger generation not to forget their roots in the competitive race to pursue their dreams, describing Gurugram as full of opportunities—an economic growth hub of Haryana—yet still disconnected from community bonds. “Here, you survive on self-discipline alone. The city’s too crowded for helping hands,” Jangra says.

(Haryanvi poet Somveer Jangra splits his time between Rewari and Sector 89 in Gurugram)