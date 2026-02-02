Police arrest 4 suspects in kidnapping, murder of Gurugram cab driver

Gurugram: Police on Saturday arrested one more suspect in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old cab driver inside his taxi near Sultanpur on Thursday, police said on Sunday. The deceased Singh’s body was discovered in open fields in Farrukhnagar the next day, police said. (Representational image)

The suspect was identified as Kartik (single name), 18, a resident of Garhi Harsaru. With his arrest, police have nabbed four suspectsin the case.

According to police, the cab driver, identified as Suraj Singh of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, was strangled to death inside his cab on Thursday by the suspects, who had booked a ride from Sector 37C to Chandu Budhera. Singh’s body was discovered in open fields in Farrukhnagar the next day, police said.

Investigators said that Singh’s brother tracked the cab’s last location to Kapashera in Delhi after Singh did not return home that day. “After locating the taxi, he contacted the Delhi Police. It was found that the cab driver had been kidnapped and strangulated using a muffler by the suspects, who also drove away with his taxi,” a police official at Sector 9A police station said, requesting anonymity. The officer added that the murder was premeditated.

According to police, both Delhi and Gurugram police teams arrested the first suspect near Basai Chowk on Thursday. “Following the arrest, the three others were held subsequently from Bajghera and Sector 4 on Friday and Saturday,” a senior official said.

Preliminary investigations identified the suspect as Karan, 19, a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi; Chandan, 20, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar; Kartik, 18, a resident of Garhi Harsaru; and Shanu, 25, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gururgam police, said an FIR was registered against the suspects at Sector 9A under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Investigations are underway to ascertain whether more persons were involved in the murder,” Turan said.