Political parties in Gurugram to prioritise merit for Haryana polls candidates

Political parties in Haryana are planning a shift in their candidate selection strategies ahead of the state assembly polls, as evidenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress focusing on merit and community connection over political legacy. Party insiders suggest that competition for tickets is intense, with emphasis on fielding capable candidates dedicated to public service and local issues. Party insiders suggest that competition for tickets is intense, with emphasis on fielding capable candidates dedicated to public service and local issues. (HT Archive)

According to BJP social media head, Arun Yadav, the party will prioritise candidates with strong community ties and a proven record of serving the public. “The BJP’s ticket distribution strategy will prioritise individuals who not only have solid grassroots support and organisational skills but also possess a deep understanding of local concerns and the needs of the community,” Yadav said, adding that the aim is to choose leaders committed to the welfare of the people, able to address complex constituency challenges.

Yadav added that all feedback surveys have already been completed and suggestions were taken from workers in each district.

BJP state president for Haryana, Mohan Lal Badoli, made it clear that the party’s focus is on merit and input from grassroots workers. “This approach underscores the BJP’s commitment to recognising hard work and dedication, rather than favouring candidates based on family legacy. Our party firmly believes that those who have earned the respect and trust of grassroots workers are best positioned to represent the people and drive meaningful change,” Badoli added.

“Our karyakartas are always election-ready, motivated by a clear purpose and commitment to the party’s principles. For every BJP Karyakarta, the candidate is always decided—there is no ambiguity... The focus is always on making the Lotus win, as it symbolises the collective effort and unwavering commitment of the BJP family to serve the people,” Badoli added.

Congress leader Ashish Dua explained the party’s layered approach: “It includes inviting applications, shortlisting them based on interviews, feedback from leaders, and surveys, which are later screened by the Screening Committee and further narrowed down to be put before the Central Election Committee (CEC), headed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.”

The CEC, which includes senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, is currently engaged in candidate selection for Haryana.

Congress leaders indicated that the party’s emphasis is on social engineering, with a focus on new, fresh, and educated faces. “Youth and women will also be a special focus in this election,” Dua added.

Sukhbir Kataria, another Congress leader, said that the criteria for candidate selection are straightforward: “The ticket will be awarded to dedicated party workers who have bravely faced the anti-people policies of the BJP government over the past 10 years and who have strengthened the party at every booth during the Lok Sabha elections.”

Kataria said that the party has also conducted internal surveys and the names of those who have proven their commitment will be given priority. “As for the new leaders who have recently joined the party, the Congress will be cautious in considering their candidacy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sarika Verma, spokesperson for Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, highlighted clean image, alignment with party ideology and “winnability” to be the key factors for them in selecting the party candidates for Haryana polls. “We will fight in 90 seats and select candidates who can win in the elections,” she added.