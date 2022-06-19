Polling begins in Haryana for municipal elections
Polling for the elections to Haryana’s 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils began on Sunday morning with people coming out to exercise their franchise.
The polling started at 7am and will last till 6pm. Elaborate security arrangements have been made and according to initial reports, the voting has remained peaceful.
According to the state election commission, 6% polling was reported by 9am with the highest 10.3% polling reported in Mandi Dabwali MC, followed by 10% polling reported in Nissing MC of Karnal, 9% in Gharaunda MC, 8% in Sadhaura Municipal Committee of Yamunanagar.
The counting of votes will take place on June 22.
According to the Haryana State Election Commission, a total of 1,290 polling booths have been set up for the municipal elections, out of which 289 are sensitive and 235 are hyper-sensitive polling booths. 6,450 polling staff, 82 duty magistrates and 7,087 police officers and employees have been appointed at these polling booths.
There are a total 456 wards of 18 municipal councils and a total of 185 candidates are in the fray for the post of president including 85 females.
However, 15 councillors have been elected unanimously out of 456 wards, while 1,797 candidates are contesting in the remaining 441 wards. Of these, 1,076 are male and 721 are female. There are 12.6 lakh voters in 18 municipal councils and 5.7 lakh voters in 28 municipalities.
